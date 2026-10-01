New Zealand Parliament dissolved ahead of tight November vote

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Oct 1 - New Zealand's Parliament was dissolved on Thursday, marking the official start of campaigning for next month's national election, which is shaping up to be a tight contest between the ruling centre-right coalition and a Labour-led left bloc.

Parliament held its final sitting on September 23 ahead of the November 7 vote, with parties focusing on the cost of living, economic management and public services.

• A widely watched 1News-Verian poll released this week showed a left-leaning coalition likely led by Labour could potentially form a government-winning 65 seats, against 59 for the incumbent National, ACT and New Zealand First bloc.

• New Zealand's German-style Mixed Member Proportional electoral system has made coalition governments the norm since it was introduced three decades ago, giving minor parties an outsized role in determining who governs.

• Parliament normally has 120 seats, though extra seats can be added when a party wins more electorate seats than its share of the nationwide party vote would otherwise entitle it to.

• The decade-old centrist Opportunity Party could emerge as kingmaker at this election, according to some polls.

• Overseas voting begins on October 21, with advance voting opening on October 26. REUTERS