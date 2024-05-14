New Zealand Foreign Minister delays visit to Noumea as violence breaks out

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Indo-Pacific partners at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 4, 2024. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool/File Photo
Updated
May 14, 2024, 08:32 AM
Published
May 14, 2024, 08:32 AM

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Tuesday postponed his visit to New Caledonia that had been scheduled for later in the week, as violence broke out in the French Pacific territory.

A spokesperson for Peters said the decision had been made to postpone travel to Noumea, the capital, to allow authorities to fully focus on the current situation.

“We are aware of events in New Caledonia, and hope that peace and calm will prevail," the spokesperson said.

Protests and violence have broken out in New Caledonia ahead of a vote in the French National Assembly on changes to the New Caledonian constitution.

The French High Commission in New Caledonia said in a statement that overnight on Monday there had been further significant disturbances in Noumea and surrounding townships and these were ongoing.

It added that security forces had been mobilised, all gatherings had been banned in the greater Noumea area, and a curfew and liquor ban had been put in place. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top