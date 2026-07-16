New Zealand, Fiji renew five-year partnership

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FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 7, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz/File Photo

WELLINGTON, July 16 - New Zealand and Fiji signed a renewed five-year Duavata Partnership on Thursday, setting out cooperation priorities for 2026 to 2030 across trade, security, democracy, social development and climate resilience, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said after talks in Auckland with Fiji counterpart Sakiasi Ditoka.

• The agreement renews an earlier 2022-2025 framework and reaffirms both countries' goal of lifting two-way trade to NZ$2 billion ($1.17 billion) by 2030. It also deepens cooperation on policing, border and maritime security, defence ties, renewable energy, disaster preparedness and support for the Pacific as an "Ocean of Peace," according to the joint statement and Peters' office.

• On security, the statement calls for expanded cooperation in community policing, immigration, customs, border security, cybersecurity, intelligence sharing, maritime security and humanitarian and disaster relief. (mfat.govt.nz)

• Peters said the ministers also discussed New Zealand's interest in exploratory discussions with Fiji and Australia on the Ocean of Peace Alliance.

• Ditoka is also due to attend a trade and investment ministerial meeting hosted by New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay. REUTERS