New US House speaker says Ukraine, Israel funding request should be split

WASHINGTON - Newly elected U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said on Thursday that funding to support Ukraine and Israel should be handled separately, suggesting he will not back President Joe Biden's $106 billion aid package for both countries.

Johnson was speaking in an interview on Fox News.

U.S. President Joe Biden wants Congress to provide $106 billion in supplemental funding, with the bulk of the money going to bolster Ukraine's defenses and the remainder split among Israel, Indo-Pacific and border enforcement. REUTERS