Nepal's honey gatherers say fewer hives threaten tradition

Aita Prasad Gurung, 40, cuts a honeycomb as he hangs onto a ladder made by villagers using bamboo and tree trunks, while harvesting honey from the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. Aita dangled off a cliff, carefully manipulating a long pole with a blade at its end to cut away chunks of honeycomb after Himalayan bees fled the fumes from a fire set to drive them from their homes. He wore a white hat with a net swathing his face to protect against stings as he hung 160 feet (50m) off the precipice on a handmade ladder, braided from bamboo strands, to reach the bee colonies. \"It is fraught with danger of falling,\" said Aita, whose community has traditionally harvested honey from hives perched hundreds of feet off the ground. \"One must extract honey and stay safe at the same time.\" REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A drone view shows Taap village, where the honey hunters from the Gurung community live, surrounded by low clouds, hills and cornfields in Lamjung, Nepal, May 28, 2024. Temperatures in the Himalayas, home to the planet's tallest peaks, range higher than an average global increase of 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, United Nations data and independent research show. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A drone view shows villagers using a long bamboo pole to cut a hive, as they use a modern approach by making makeshift metal scaffolding rather than the traditional bamboo ladder, at the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. The proceeds, split among the group, are drying up as the number of hives declines, said the villagers, although some earn a living from growing crops of rice, corn, millet and wheat. With less honey available to collect every year, income from the pursuit has declined over the past decade. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Aita Prasad Gurung, 40, cuts bamboo into thin strips to make rope for the ladder used during honey hunting near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 28, 2024. Aita dangled off a cliff, carefully manipulating a long pole with a blade at its end to cut away chunks of honeycomb after Himalayan bees fled the fumes from a fire set to drive them from their homes. He wore a white hat with a net swathing his face to protect against stings as he hung 160 feet (50m) off the precipice on a handmade ladder, braided from bamboo strands, to reach the bee colonies. \"It is fraught with danger of falling,\" said Aita, whose community has traditionally harvested honey from hives perched hundreds of feet off the ground. \"One must extract honey and stay safe at the same time.\" REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers twist long strips of bamboo to make a rope a day ahead of honey hunting at the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal May 28, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. The proceeds, split among the group, are drying up as the number of hives declines, said the villagers, although some earn a living from growing crops of rice, corn, millet and wheat. With less honey available to collect every year, income from the pursuit has declined over the past decade. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers arrange a rope made of bamboo below the cliff as they prepare for honey hunting near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. The proceeds, split among the group, are drying up as the number of hives declines, said the villagers, although some earn a living from growing crops of rice, corn, millet and wheat. With less honey available to collect every year, income from the pursuit has declined over the past decade. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A bee lands on a freshly cut honeycomb below the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. The honeycomb extract, also known as 'mad honey', for some intoxicating qualities that can cause hallucinations, sells for 2,000 Nepali rupees (1.5 USD) a litre, but the villagers rule out overharvesting as a reason for falling collections. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar SEARCH \"NEPAL CHITRAKAR BEES\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES.
Dudhrashi Gurung, 79, covers his face with a net as the villagers prepare for honey hunting near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. The proceeds, split among the group, are drying up as the number of hives declines, said the villagers, although some earn a living from growing crops of rice, corn, millet and wheat. With less honey available to collect every year, income from the pursuit has declined over the past decade. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A portion of a honeycomb is exposed, after villagers lit a fire that made a cloud of smoke to ward off the bees from the hive, during honey hunting at the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. The honeycomb extract, also known as 'mad honey', for some intoxicating qualities that can cause hallucinations, sells for 2,000 Nepali rupees (1.5 USD) a litre, but the villagers rule out overharvesting as a reason for falling collections. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers carry a ladder that they made using local resources, such as bamboo and tree trunks, as they head over to harvest honey from the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. The proceeds, split among the group, are drying up as the number of hives declines, said the villagers, although some earn a living from growing crops of rice, corn, millet and wheat. With less honey available to collect every year, income from the pursuit has declined over the past decade. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Beehives covered by bees cluster on the overhang of a cliff a day ahead of the honey hunting near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. Now the generations-old craft is increasingly under threat as some experts say rising temperatures brought by climate change disrupt the growth of bees, the availability of their food and even pollination of plants. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Blood spurts from the neck of a rooster that is being sacrificed as part of a ritual to pray for safety and ward off bad omens, before honey hunting begins on the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. The villagers joined in the ritual slaughter of a red rooster, separating its feet and feathers as an offering to the cliff god, to seek forgiveness for taking the honey from the giant bees, known to scientists as Apis laboriosa. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rice grains are offered on a leaf of a plant as part of a ritual before honey hunting at the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. The villagers joined in the ritual slaughter of a red rooster, separating its feet and feathers as an offering to the cliff god, to seek forgiveness for taking the honey from the giant bees, known to scientists as Apis laboriosa. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A villager tends to a fire made to create smoke, which will drive bees away from the hives, during honey hunting at the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. Temperatures in the Himalayas, home to the planet's tallest peaks, range higher than an average global increase of 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, United Nations data and independent research show. Global studies show that a temperature rise of even one degree affects the growth of bees, the availability of their food and cross pollination of plants, said Suruchi Bhadwal of India's Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Bel Bahadur Gurung, 34, works to clear the way for a Buddhist priest to arrive to offer pooja, in which the priest offers prayers on behalf of the hunters on the cliff for safety, ahead of honey hunting near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. The villagers joined in the ritual slaughter of a red rooster, separating its feet and feathers as an offering to the cliff god, to seek forgiveness for taking the honey from the giant bees, known to scientists as Apis laboriosa. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Blood stains from a sacrificed rooster land on a plant below the cliff, after the pooja rituals in which a priest prays for the hunters' safety, in Taap, Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. The villagers joined in the ritual slaughter of a red rooster, separating its feet and feathers as an offering to the cliff god, to seek forgiveness for taking the honey from the giant bees, known to scientists as Apis laboriosa. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Aakhit Gurung, 17, covers his face using a net as he arrives to observe the honey hunting at the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. The proceeds, split among the group, are drying up as the number of hives declines, said the villagers, although some earn a living from growing crops of rice, corn, millet and wheat. With less honey available to collect every year, income from the pursuit has declined over the past decade. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar SEARCH \"NEPAL CHITRAKAR BEES\" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH \"WIDER IMAGE\" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Bees rest on a hive at a cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 28, 2024. Temperatures in the Himalayas, home to the planet's tallest peaks, range higher than an average global increase of 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, United Nations data and independent research show. Global studies show that a temperature rise of even one degree affects the growth of bees, the availability of their food and cross pollination of plants, said Suruchi Bhadwal of India's Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers cover themselves with 'bakhu', a type of a large shawl or a poncho made by local women from sheep wool, as the honey hunters prepare for the hunt near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. Now the generations-old craft is increasingly under threat as some experts say rising temperatures brought by climate change disrupt the growth of bees, the availability of their food and even pollination of plants. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Wild bees fly near a beehive as villagers light a fire to create smoke that drives the bees away from their hive, during honey hunting at the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. Temperatures in the Himalayas, home to the planet's tallest peaks, range higher than an average global increase of 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, United Nations data and independent research show. Global studies show that a temperature rise of even one degree affects the growth of bees, the availability of their food and cross pollination of plants, said Suruchi Bhadwal of India's Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The wings and claws of a rooster are offered by the villagers below the cliff as part of the ritual to pray for safety and security ahead of honey hunting near the Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. The villagers joined in the ritual slaughter of a red rooster, separating its feet and feathers as an offering to the cliff god, to seek forgiveness for taking the honey from the giant bees, known to scientists as Apis laboriosa. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Aita Prasad Gurung, 40, hangs on to a ladder made by villagers using bamboo and tree trunks, while harvesting honey from the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. Aita dangled off a cliff, carefully manipulating a long pole with a blade at its end to cut away chunks of honeycomb after Himalayan bees fled the fumes from a fire set to drive them from their homes. He wore a white hat with a net swathing his face to protect against stings as he hung 160 feet (50m) off the precipice on a handmade ladder, braided from bamboo strands, to reach the bee colonies. \"It is fraught with danger of falling,\" said Aita, whose community has traditionally harvested honey from hives perched hundreds of feet off the ground. \"One must extract honey and stay safe at the same time.\" REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Aita Prasad Gurung, 40, (L) along with his fellow villagers, work to cut the honeycomb using bamboo as they stand on makeshift metal scaffolding during honey hunting at the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. Aita dangled off a cliff, carefully manipulating a long pole with a blade at its end to cut away chunks of honeycomb after Himalayan bees fled the fumes from a fire set to drive them from their homes. He wore a white hat with a net swathing his face to protect against stings as he hung 160 feet (50m) off the precipice on a handmade ladder, braided from bamboo strands, to reach the bee colonies. \"It is fraught with danger of falling,\" said Aita, whose community has traditionally harvested honey from hives perched hundreds of feet off the ground. \"One must extract honey and stay safe at the same time.\" REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A villager cuts bamboo into thin strips to make rope for the ladder used during honey hunting near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 28, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. Now the generations-old craft is increasingly under threat as some experts say rising temperatures brought by climate change disrupt the growth of bees, the availability of their food and even pollination of plants. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A dead bee lays on the ground below the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. Temperatures in the Himalayas, home to the planet's tallest peaks, range higher than an average global increase of 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, United Nations data and independent research show. Global studies show that a temperature rise of even one degree affects the growth of bees, the availability of their food and cross pollination of plants, said Suruchi Bhadwal of India's Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers set up a fire to make smoke below a cliff, that leads bees to leave their hive, during honey hunting near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. Now the generations-old craft is increasingly under threat as some experts say rising temperatures brought by climate change disrupt the growth of bees, the availability of their food and even pollination of plants. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers carry Bashanta Gurung, 18, towards a safe location after he collapsed after getting stung by wild bees during honey hunting near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. Now the generations-old craft is increasingly under threat as some experts say rising temperatures brought by climate change disrupt the growth of bees, the availability of their food and even pollination of plants. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women from the village gather at the cliff to observe the honey hunting near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. The proceeds, split among the group, are drying up as the number of hives declines, said the villagers, although some earn a living from growing crops of rice, corn, millet and wheat. With less honey available to collect every year, income from the pursuit has declined over the past decade. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Portions of honeycombs are exposed, after villagers lit a fire that made a cloud of smoke to ward off the bees from the hive, during honey hunting at the cliff near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. Now the generations-old craft is increasingly under threat as some experts say rising temperatures brought by climate change disrupt the growth of bees, the availability of their food and even pollination of plants. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Villagers cut wood to build a ladder and to make anchor points to which to tie the ladder, on the cliff during the honey hunt near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey. The proceeds, split among the group, are drying up as the number of hives declines, said the villagers, although some earn a living from growing crops of rice, corn, millet and wheat. With less honey available to collect every year, income from the pursuit has declined over the past decade. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tek Prasad Gurung, 64, takes a bite from freshly-harvested honeycomb during honey hunting near Taap in Lamjung, Nepal, May 29, 2024. The honeycomb extract, also known as 'mad honey', for some intoxicating qualities that can cause hallucinations, sells for 2,000 Nepali rupees (1.5 USD) a litre, but the villagers rule out overharvesting as a reason for falling collections. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Updated
Jun 05, 2024, 06:28 PM
Published
Jun 05, 2024, 06:28 PM

TAAP, Nepal - Aita Prasad Gurung dangled off a cliff in Nepal, carefully manipulating a long pole with a blade at its end to cut away chunks of honeycomb after Himalayan bees fled the fumes from a fire set to drive them from their homes.

The 40-year-old wore a white hat with a net swathing his face to protect against stings as he hung 160 feet (50 m) off the precipice on a handmade ladder, braided from bamboo strands, to reach the bee colonies.

"It is fraught with danger of falling," said Aita, whose community has traditionally harvested honey from hives perched hundreds of feet off the ground. "One must extract honey and stay safe at the same time."

Now the generations-old craft is increasingly under threat as some experts say rising temperatures brought by climate change disrupt the growth of bees, the availability of their food and even pollination of plants.

"There were about 35 hives last year," said another member of the community, Chitra Bahadur Gurung, 49, adding, "We barely have 15 now."

For generations, the Gurung community in Taap, about 175 km (110 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and other villages in the nearby districts of Lamjung and Kaski, have scoured the steep Himalayan cliffs for honey.

Earlier, the villagers joined in the ritual slaughter of a red rooster, separating its feet and feathers as an offering to the cliff god, to seek forgiveness for taking the honey from the giant bees, known to scientists as Apis laboriosa.

The honeycomb extract, also known as 'mad honey', for some intoxicating qualities that can cause hallucinations, sells for 2,000 Nepali rupees ($1.5) a litre, but the villagers rule out overharvesting as a reason for falling collections.

The proceeds, split among the group, are drying up as the number of hives declines, said the villagers, although some earn a living from growing crops of rice, corn, millet and wheat.

With less honey available to collect every year, income from the pursuit has declined over the past decade, said 41-year-old Hem Raj Gurung.

"We harvested about 600 kg of honey 10 years back, which fell to about 180 kg last year and is just about 100 kg this year," he said.

Some experts blame climate change, driven by a global rise in temperatures, as a major factor in the decline, but other contributors are deforestation, diversion of water from streams and rivers for hydroelectric dams and use of pesticides.

Temperatures in the Himalayas, home to the planet's tallest peaks, range higher than an average global increase of 1.2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, United Nations data and independent research show.

Global studies show that a temperature rise of even one degree affects the growth of bees, the availability of their food and cross pollination of plants, said Suruchi Bhadwal of India's Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Research showed climate change was disrupting the food chains for bees and the flowering of plants, affecting populations of both across the world, added Bhadwal, the head of earth science and climate change at the institute.

"In terms of the patterns and what we're talking about, I think the patterns are the same in Nepal," she said.

Climate change was affecting the Himalayan cliff bees in different ways, said Surendra Raj Joshi, a specialist in resilient livelihood at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in Kathmandu.

"Too much or too little rain, intense or erratic rain, and long dry spells or high fluctuations in temperature, put stress on honeybees to maintain colony strength and honey stocks," he said.

Lifecycle changes in plants also cause early or late flowering and fluctuations in secretion of nectar and honeydew, he said, adding, "The most visible indicator of the climate change is the erratic weather."

Some experts say floods and landslides can cause habitat loss and shrink the areas where bees can forage for food.

The decline in bee populations spells insufficient pollination of high mountain crops and wild flora, said Joshi, who is also an expert on bees.

"It will also have implications on the rural economy, as honey hunting is a tradition emerging as an important eco-tourism activity," Joshi added. "Besides honey and beeswax, communities will lose income from tourism." REUTERS

