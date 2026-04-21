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Nepal resumes issuing permits for workers headed to Middle East

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Nepal requires citizens to secure a work permit from the government in order to take up jobs in a foreign country.

Nepal requires citizens to secure a work permit from the government in order to take up jobs in a foreign country.

PHOTO: HANNAH REYES MORALES/NYTIMES

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KATHMANDU – Nepal has resumed issuing permits for its nationals to work in the Middle East, an official said on April 21, six weeks after suspending the procedure because of conflict in the region.

About 75 per cent of all Nepali workers abroad work in Middle East nations, mainly as labourers at building sites, and experts say remittances from workers make up more than a quarter of the US$42 billion (S$53.4 billion) economy of the cash-strapped Himalayan nation.

Permit resumption “follows advice from the foreign ministry and high demand from workers”, Labour Ministry spokesperson Pitambar Ghimire told Reuters.

Nepal requires citizens to secure a work permit from the government in order to take up jobs in a foreign country, but suspended their issue for Gulf countries on March 1, a day after the US-Israeli war with Iran began.

Nepal’s youth unemployment stands at 20.6 per cent among a population of 30 million for the highest such figure among all South and South-east Asian countries, World Bank data shows.

At least three million nationals work overseas, industry officials say. Labour unions estimate that about 1,500 young people leave Nepal each day for foreign employment, driven by scarce job opportunities at home. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.