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Nepal flood losses estimated at $3 billion, official says

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People walk next to damaged buildings, following the deadly flash floods and mudslides in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Buildings damaged by the deadly flash floods and mudslides in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, seen on Sept 3.

PHOTO: REUTERS

KATHMANDU - Property, housing and infrastructure worth at least 387.5 billion Nepalese rupees (S$3.24 billion) were lost in Nepal’s catastrophic floods last week, the country’s disaster authority chief told Reuters on Sept 4.

In the first four months of early recovery, the estimated cost to build roads and temporary shelters, provide drinking water and restore power would be around US$52.6 million (S$66.7 million), Dharma Raj Upreti, chief of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, said.

“These are estimated amounts. We have calculated this in coordination with different concerned agencies and departments,” Upreti said, adding that a detailed assessment would be done soon.

Nepal will need to rebuild around 20,000 houses in flood-ravaged areas, Upreti said on Sept 3, with at least 7,500 of those homes destroyed.

The collapse of a glacier sent a flood of ice, rock and mud down the Trishuli River in Nepal’s border region with China on Aug 26, wiping out towns and villages and killing more than 1,250 people, with more than 4,200 still missing and thousands displaced. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.