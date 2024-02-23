Mother of late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says in video she has seen his body

MOSCOW - The mother of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Mrs Lyudmila Navalnaya, said on Feb 22 that she had been taken to see his body by investigators, after days of being barred from the morgue.

“Yesterday evening, they secretly took me to the morgue where they showed me Alexei,” she said, in a video released on social media from Salekhard, the nearest town to the Arctic prison where he died last week.

She accused Russian investigators of planning to bury her son in secret without a funeral, and said she would not agree to it.

"They want this to be done secretly, with no farewell. They want to bring me to the edge of a cemetery, to a fresh grave and say: here lies your son. I don't agree to this," she said.

There was no immediate response from Russian investigators.

Navalny, 47, Russia's best-known opposition politician, died suddenly in an Arctic penal colony last week.

His aides and family have alleged that the Kremlin murdered him, an allegation the Kremlin has rejected.

His mother said she had been shown his body and death certificate. Navalny's aides said the death certificate stated that the opposition politician had died of natural causes.

Navalny's mother said she had been taken to a morgue on Feb 21 evening to see his body.

"The investigators claim that they know the cause of death, they have all the medical and legal documents ready, which I saw, and I signed the medical death certificate," she said, dressed in black and speaking in a calm voice.

"According to the law, they should have given me Alexei’s body right away, but they have not done so until now. Instead, they are blackmailing me, setting me conditions on where, when and how Alexei should be buried. This is illegal."