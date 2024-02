MOSCOW - Allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Kira Yarmysh and Ivan Zhdanov, said on Friday that Navalny was "highly likely" to have been killed in a penal colony.

Yarmysh said that Navalny's lawyer, who was previously reported to be on his way to the Kharp settlement where the penal colony is located, would arrive there early on Saturday. REUTERS