Nato to kick off biggest drills in decades with some 90,000 troops

BRUSSELS - Around 90,000 troops will participate in Nato’s largest exercise in decades, known as Steadfast Defender 2024, that will kick off next week and run through to May, the alliance’s top commander Chris Cavoli said on Jan 18.

“The alliance will demonstrate its ability to reinforce the Euro-Atlantic area by a transatlantic movement of forces from North America,” General Cavoli told reporters in Brussels after a two-day meeting of national chiefs of defence.

The troops will come from Nato allies and Sweden, he said. REUTERS

