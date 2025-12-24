Straitstimes.com header logo

Myanmar's election in numbers

Dec 24 - Myanmar will hold the first round of voting in a general election on Sunday in what its military government says will usher in a return to civilian rule following a 2021 coup. 

Following are facts and figures on elections in Myanmar: 

- 4 national elections have been held in Myanmar in the past 35 years, but only two - in 2010 and 2015 - resulted in the formation of elected governments. The 2020 election was annulled by a military junta, as was a 1990 ballot - 20 years after it took place and was ignored.    

- 4,963 candidates have registered for this election.

- 6 parties will take part nationwide and 51 will vie for seats in a single region or state.

- 40 parties were dissolved in 2023 for failing to register for the election, including the former ruling National League for Democracy, whose government was ousted in 2021.

- 1,018, or one-fifth the candidates running, are from the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party 

- 2 rounds of voting are scheduled - December 28 and January 11 - with the possibility of another a few weeks later.

- 202 of Myanmar's 330 townships will hold voting in the first two rounds. It is unclear when the rest will be contested, with a civil war raging in many areas. No dates have been set for counting of votes or announcement of results. 

- 664 seats are available in the bicameral parliament, with 440 in the lower house and 224 in the upper house. 

- 25 percent of seats in both chambers are allocated to serving military personnel appointed by the armed forces chief, a quota set out in the 2008 constitution under Myanmar's quasi-civilian political system.  

- 90 days is the period after the election when a new parliament must convene. Its members will choose speakers, then later elect a president as head of state, who then forms a government. REUTERS

