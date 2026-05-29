Myanmar president to embark on first India visit since taking over

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing speaks during a session of the World Atomic Week international forum, an event dedicated to the global nuclear industry and related sectors, in Moscow, Russia, September 25, 2025. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

May 28 - Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing will embark on an official visit to India from May 30 to June 3, India's foreign ministry said on Thursday, in what could be his first since he took over last month.

• During his visit to India's capital, New Delhi, Hlaing is slated to hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1.

• The former junta chief was elected president on April 3 through a parliamentary vote, formalising his grip on political power in Myanmar five years after he ousted an elected government in a coup.

• He was initially scheduled to travel to India to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit, but the summit was postponed last week.

• Hlaing's visit was subsequently converted to an official visit, the Indian foreign ministry statement said. REUTERS