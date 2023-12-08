Speaking of Asia Podcast

Myanmar in a dark place

In this episode, associate editor Ravi Velloor (right) hosts Richard Horsey (left), Myanmar watcher of the International Crisis Group. PHOTO: RICHARD HORSEY/ST PODCAST TEAM
Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor and senior Asia columnist Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this episode, Ravi speaks to the respected Myanmar watcher Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group. 

They discuss the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, the military’s loss of morale, the ongoing geopolitical power play over the country, Asean’s role in trying to mediate the conflict, and whether the military regime would consider holding elections as a balm for the crisis.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:30 ‘Historic’ military weakness!

9:30 Half of Myanmar’s economy is illicit

12:30 A certain Myanmarese resilience

15:30 Asean’s priorities

19:00 Indonesia “pressing against a closed military door”

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

---

---

---

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

