Myanmar in a dark place

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor and senior Asia columnist Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this episode, Ravi speaks to the respected Myanmar watcher Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group.
They discuss the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, the military’s loss of morale, the ongoing geopolitical power play over the country, Asean’s role in trying to mediate the conflict, and whether the military regime would consider holding elections as a balm for the crisis.
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:30 ‘Historic’ military weakness!
9:30 Half of Myanmar’s economy is illicit
12:30 A certain Myanmarese resilience
15:30 Asean’s priorities
19:00 Indonesia “pressing against a closed military door”
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani
