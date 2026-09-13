Myanmar government revokes status and seeks action against UN envoy Kyaw Moe Tun

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Sept 13 - Myanmar's military-backed government said on Sunday its permanent representative to the United Nations was undertaking "illegal activities" and that his status had been revoked and withdrawn.

Here are some other details of the situation surrounding UN permanent representative Kyaw Moe Tun:

• The government said, according to a statement issued by state media, Kyaw Moe Tun was dismissed from the civil service on February 27, 2021, for failing to follow instructions.

• On February 26, 2021, Kyaw Moe Tun made an emotional appeal to the UN, urging the international community to not legitimize the military, which seized power in a coup.

• Kyaw Moe Tun was appointed by the previous government, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, which was deposed in the 2021 military coup that triggered civil war across the country.

• Kyaw Moe Tun's status as Myanmar's permanent representative has remained unchanged because the UN Credentials Committee has deferred a decision on Myanmar's representation.

• The UN Credentials Committee is expected to meet following the UN General Assembly in New York later this month, where it could discuss disputes over representation.

• Pro-democracy groups and the parallel civilian government, the National Unity Government (NUG), have helped Kyaw Moe Tun retain his position through international advocacy and lobbying campaigns.

• Myanmar's military authorities have accused him of unauthorized use of state property and mission funds while working with the NUG.

• The Myanmar government said it is working through INTERPOL, the United States National Central Bureau, American agencies and diplomatic channels to seek legal action against him. REUTERS