THE BIG STORY

HK won't rule out more mass testing, but lifts lockdown

Residents in Hong Kong's dense inner city area of Jordan are set to return to normal life today, after they were told restrictions would be lifted. Of the more than 7,000 people tested for Covid-19, 13 were found positive. But officials said they would not rule out more of such lockdowns in future.

SINGAPORE

Some dog lovers willing to pay 'pandemic premiums'

Would you pay over $12,000 for a dog? Some Singaporeans can - and will. The demand for these costly canines shows no signs of abating, despite prices for many breeds ballooning since last year. Buyers said they were willing to pay "pandemic premiums" due to money saved from cancelled holidays, among other things.

WORLD

11 trapped Chinese miners rescued after 14 days

Chinese rescuers pulled 11 gold miners to safety, with most of them in good condition after being trapped underground for 14 days following the Jan 10 explosion at the Hushan mine in Qixia. Ten of their co-workers were still unaccounted for, state media reported, and one miner is known to have died. China recorded 573 mine-related deaths last year.

SPORT

E-sports showcase boosts Singapore's standing

After a hiccup before it began, when three Brazilian players tested positive for Covid-19, the M2 World Championship ended smoothly last night with Philippine team Bren Esports winning. The organisers and experts say its success behind closed doors is a boon for Singapore's ambition to become an e-sports regional hub.

Frustrated shuttlers turn to resellers for court time

Many social shuttlers are angry and frustrated at having to get their weekly badminton fix by going through third parties. They find they cannot book public sports hall courts directly, and later see slots being resold on social media platforms. But while they may not be paying much more, middlemen are able to make tidy gains.

LIFE

Actress shares views on screen time for kids

No screen time for her children under the age of two - actress Joanne Peh has been sharing this parenting philosophy in past interviews. Now that her daughter is five years old and her son is three, Peh tells The Straits Times she has been using digital devices to support their learning.