Muslims protest around the world to demand end to Israel's Gaza campaign

AMMAN/CAIRO - Protesters from Jakarta to Tunis on Friday demanded an end to Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

The Palestinian enclave has had nearly two weeks of intense air and artillery strikes that authorities there say have killed 4,100 people.

Israel is gearing up for a ground war in the tiny, crowded Palestinian enclave aimed at eradicating Hamas.

Gunmen from the militant group rampaged into southern Israel on Oct 7. They killed 1,400 people and took around 200 hostages.

Some Western governments have voiced support for Israel's military campaign.

But many Muslim states have called for an immediate ceasefire.

Many people in those states have expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and anger at Israel’s bombing campaign.

Protests suddenly erupted across much of the Middle East late on Tuesday after Gaza authorities said hundreds of people had been killed in a blast at a hospital.

Hamas said an Israeli airstrike was responsible. Israel blamed a failed rocket launch by another Palestinian militant group.

In Jordan, which made peace with Israel in 1994, but where much of the population also holds Palestinian citizenship, more than 6,000 protesters marched in the centre of the capital while thousands more rallied near the Israeli embassy.