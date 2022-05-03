Musk's grand vision for Twitter faces reality check in Asia

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - For all the furore about which way Mr Elon Musk might tilt US political discourse after getting the keys to Twitter, his biggest challenges may emerge across the Pacific.

Asia, home to more than half the world's population, is Twitter's biggest growth opportunity and arguably a far thornier challenge.

If the Tesla and SpaceX billionaire makes good on promises to scrap censorship, he'll encounter a plethora of perplexing regulations, wielded by sometimes authoritarian governments, pushed to the limits by a horde of first-time Internet users.

The numbers alone suggest Mr Musk's biggest headaches lie abroad.

Twitter's monetisable daily active users numbered 179 million internationally - dwarfing the 38 million in the United States in 2021, according to its latest annual report.

As a public company, Twitter has repeatedly emphasised it must abide by local regulations.

Once it's a private concern controlled by the world's richest man, Mr Musk will personally shoulder responsibility for navigating that thicket - and the fallout if he fails.

"Asia has the potential to make or break the new Twitter," said Mr JJ Rose, a contributor to Australia's nonpartisan Lowy Institute think tank.

"It will depend on how he approaches it if can harness it for his free speech aims."

Representatives for Twitter and Musk didn't respond to requests for comment.

Twitter is officially banned in China, but the country will still demand a lot of Mr Musk's attention.

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos alluded to the potential conflicts in a tweet shortly after Mr Musk's deal, asking: "Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?"

An obvious point is that China is tremendously important for Tesla, the key source of Mr Musk's wealth.

The billionaire will certainly face pressures - implicit or explicit - to fine-tune Twitter's policies to please Beijing.