In April, China exported about 406,000 so-called new energy vehicles, comprising pure and hybrid electric cars, up 112 per cent from a year earlier.

SINGAPORE – China has crossed a threshold: For the first time, it is exporting more electric cars than those that run solely on fossil fuels.

In April, China exported about 406,000 so-called new energy vehicles, comprising pure and hybrid electric cars, up 112 per cent from a year earlier.

They accounted for 52.7 per cent of all passenger cars the country sold overseas, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), marking the first time such vehicles outnumbered conventional internal combustion engine cars that run on petrol or diesel.

The milestone came in the first full month after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed on March 2, triggering an oil shock that has sent fuel prices surging and pushed consumers worldwide to seek alternative sources of energy.

For China’s clean-tech exporters, the crisis has resulted in an unexpected windfall even as the country struggles with a broader slowdown in its domestic economy.

China’s combined shipments of electric vehicles (EVs), solar cells and lithium-ion batteries – sectors that Beijing promotes as the “New Three” successors to its traditional export drivers of clothing, furniture and home appliances – reached US$20.7 billion (S$26.5 billion) in April, near the record of US$21.9 billion in March, according to an analysis of China’s Customs data by London-based energy think-tank Ember.

“It was only a matter of time before China’s EV exports overtook petrol and diesel car exports, and we expect that trend to continue,” Ember senior analyst Euan Graham said in an interview with The Straits Times.

EV exports alone hit an all-time monthly high of US$9.4 billion in April. And while China’s cuts to export tax rebates for solar and battery products temporarily weighed on shipments in those two categories, the underlying momentum remains strong, Mr Graham said.

“All three technologies are becoming not just ways to reduce emissions, but extremely cost-effective solutions for electricity demand, grid stability and transport,” he said. “As economic and geopolitical factors align, the global demand should continue rising.”

The International Monetary Fund warned on April 27 that Asia is more vulnerable to an energy shock than other regions due to its heavy reliance on Middle East fuel. Indonesia, South-east Asia’s largest country, saw its currency hit a record low on May 18 as inflation fears fuelled by high oil prices led to a global sell-off.

For years, China’s clean-tech companies have been pursuing more lucrative markets overseas as a hyper-competitive domestic market saddled them with excess capacity and thin profit margins.

Professor Christine Loh, chief development strategist at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said the Iran war had not so much created global demand for Chinese clean technology as confirmed why China had spent years building the capacity.

“When oil and gas flows are disrupted, countries do not only think about price. They think about resilience, energy independence, and alternatives,” said Prof Loh, who was Hong Kong’s undersecretary for the environment, in an interview with ST.

“Chinese clean-tech exports rose sharply because China already had the manufacturing scale, cost competitiveness and supply-chain depth to respond quickly.”

But the country’s increased exports have also led to pushback from developed nations seeking to protect their own industries, such as those in Europe, the largest market for China’s green tech exports, according to data compiled by Ember.

The EU had proposed “Made in Europe” rules for companies that wish to access public funds in strategic sectors including vehicles and green tech.

While China’s Commerce Ministry on April 27 vowed to hit back against Europe, Chinese green-tech exporters have pivoted towards Asia, their second-largest market. The buyers they are finding there are motivated less by climate policy than by something more immediate: the cost of filling a tank.

‘Now or never’

When Ms Julie Goh, managing director of a boutique real estate agency in Singapore, needed a seven-seater for her family of five, she traded in her Japanese petrol car for a fully electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) from Chinese carmaker BYD in November 2025 . The price point was decisive as she felt that electric cars from European brands such as Volvo and BMW were significantly more expensive.

The savings have been significant. Ms Goh previously spent about $600 a month on petrol, topping up her Honda twice a week. Her monthly charging costs now run to roughly $300. “It’s now or never,” she recalled telling her hesitant husband. “We save money, and in the long run it’s also a green initiative.”

As electricity prices look set for sharper increases later in 2026, Ms Goh is also grateful for her decision to pay for a new rooftop solar power system , with Chinese-made equipment, to be installed in her family home which is currently undergoing renovation. The roughly $25,000 installation was projected to break even in four years even before the Iran war drove electricity prices higher, but she now expects to reach that point earlier.

“We are very fortunate that we embarked on this route even before all this happened,” Ms Goh said. “The EV and the solar panels make sense, and now even more so.”

Ms Julie Goh traded in her Japanese petrol car for a fully electric multi-purpose vehicle from Chinese carmaker BYD in November 2025. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

For many across the region, the shift is accelerating. Mr Bolong Chew, founder of GetSolar, a start-up that works with homeowners and small businesses in Singapore and Malaysia to install rooftop solar systems, said inquiries have tripled since the Iran war began in March.

The supply chain underpinning that surge is overwhelmingly Chinese. “For the hardware components, it’s easily 90 per cent or higher at this point in time across South-east Asia,” Mr Chew said. “We hardly know any manufacturers or installers who are working with non-Chinese manufacturers.”

“It’s not just a price advantage – it’s also a quality and technology advantage. Chinese manufacturers have a lot of capital to invest in R&D and it’s just too challenging to compete with them,” he added.

While China’s cancellation of export tax rebates for solar products since April 1 may lead to an increase in exporter prices, Mr Chew expects this to be temporary as improvements in technology and manufacturing scale will continue to drive prices down.

China controls over 80 per cent of the world’s solar manufacturing capacity, according to a report by consultancy Wood Mackenzie. Its battery makers, led by CATL and BYD, control more than 70 per cent of global electric vehicle battery production, according to South Korean research firm SNE Research.

But the overwhelmingly Chinese supply chain that is making that possible is what gives some economists pause.

Professor Alicia García-Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis and a senior fellow at the Bruegel think-tank in Brussels, cautioned that the rush to buy Chinese clean technology carries risks alongside the benefits.

Countries buying more Chinese green tech get cheaper, faster decarbonisation and lower energy import bills in the long run, she said.

“Risks include heavy reliance on Chinese supply chains, potential future price or policy leverage from Beijing, and domestic industry displacement,” she warned.

The smart policy response is to import Chinese clean technology now while aggressively scaling domestic alternatives, using tariffs and procurement rules to protect and build local clean-tech capacity, Prof García-Herrero said.

“Treat Chinese green exports as both opportunity and strategic risk.”