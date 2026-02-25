Mostaqur Rahman appointed Bangladesh cenbank head, government says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

DHAKA, Feb 25 - Bangladesh's new government appointed entrepreneur and financial governance specialist Mostaqur Rahman as governor of the central bank, a government notification said on Wednesday.

The move comes amid widespread changes across key state institutions — from the security forces to the civil administration — as the new government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who won a landslide victory in elections this month, begins to take shape.

Mostaqur Rahman has more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance, export economics and institutional governance, a central bank official said.

He will serve a four‑year term, the government notification said.

A separate notification said the government ended the tenure of Ahsan H. Mansur, a former IMF economist, who was appointed governor after longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in 2024. REUTERS