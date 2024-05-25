More than 300 buried in Papua New Guinea landslide

SYDNEY – More than 300 people and over 1,100 houses were buried by a massive landslide that levelled a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea, local media reported on May 25.

Hundreds are feared dead in the catastrophe that hit Kaokalam village in Enga province, about 600km north-west of capital Port Moresby, at around 3am local time on May 24.

The landslide in the Pacific nation north of Australia buried more than 300 people and 1,182 houses, the Papua New Guinea Post Courier said, citing comments from a member of the country's parliament, Mr Aimos Akem.

More than six villages were affected by the landslide in the province’s Mulitaka region, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said on May 25.

“Australia’s High Commission in Port Moresby is in close contact with PNG authorities for further assessments on the extent of the damage and casualties,” a DFAT spokesperson said.

At least four bodies have been pulled from the debris, a United Nations official based in Port Moresby told AFP on May 25. “There are a lot of houses under the debris that cannot be reached,” said Mr Serhan Aktoprak, who estimated as many as 3,000 people called the hillside settlement home.

“The land continues to slide and move, and that makes it dangerous for people to operate,” he added.

Aid agencies said the catastrophe wiped out the village’s livestock, food gardens and sources of clean water.

A rapid response team of medics, military and police began pouring into the disaster zone on May 25 after a journey complicated by the rugged terrain and damage to major roads.

“While the area is not densely populated, our concern is that the death toll could be disproportionately high,” humanitarian agency Care said on May 25.

The landslide has blocked highway access, making helicopters the only way to reach the area, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Images showed a scene of total devastation, with a vast bite of earth cleaved from densely vegetated Mount Mungalo.

Barefoot workers used shovels, axes and improvised tools to loosen and shift the earth, while others picked through mangled piles of corrugated iron that once provided shelter.