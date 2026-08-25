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More than 120 injured in fire at Russian gas chemical complex, one Chinese worker killed

MOSCOW, Aug 25 - At least 19 people were being treated in hospital and more than a hundred more suffered injuries after a fire broke out on Tuesday at a gas chemical complex under construction in Russia's Far East, killing one Chinese national.

"Despite prompt medical attention, one of the victims — a Chinese national employed by a contractor — could not be saved. His family will receive support, including financial assistance," the facility in the Amur region said in a statement.

The complex, which bills itself as one of the world's largest polyethylene and polypropylene producers, is a joint project of Russian company Sibur and Chinese oil and gas company Sinopec. It has yet to start production.

Russia frequently employs cheap foreign labour, including from China, for construction of large infrastructure projects.

The facility said work was continuing at the site to extinguish the blaze and specialists were carrying out a controlled burn of the remaining industrial gases. REUTERS