Mongolia's building boom traps capital residents in concrete jungle

ULAANBAATAR - Mr Otgoo recalls running around freely as a child in Mongolia’s once sparsely populated capital city, but he fears a rapid construction boom has now trapped his children in a concrete jungle.

Across Ulaanbaatar, high-rises are replacing the yurts that Mongolians have for centuries called home, symbols of a nomadic life that is fading away.

Locals say the construction boom – fuelled by a decade-long mining windfall – is squeezing out room for much-needed public services, from new hospitals to children’s playgrounds.

“When I was a child I spent all day outside,” said Mr Otgoo, who only gave one name.

“We used to play soccer, running like a wolf or rabbit in big empty spaces.”

“My kids can’t run like us. All places are filled with new apartment buildings,” he added.

Mongolia’s mining boom drove double-digit growth, with vast profits from coal making up a quarter of the country’s gross domestic product in 2022.

The industry has sparked a wave of demand for office space and luxury apartments in Ulaanbaatar.

The capital city’s population has grown from half a million in the 1990s to roughly two million in 2022.

Ulaanbaatar’s haphazard and rapid mushrooming of the capital city has also led to massive daily traffic jams, trapping people in often hours-long commutes to and from work.

The boom, however, has largely not included vital civic infrastructure, leaving many children growing up without outdoor recreational facilities, parents told AFP.

There is little room for bigger playgrounds, schools and hospitals, many of which were built under communist rule more than 30 years ago.

“My kids’ only chance to play outside is on the weekend,” said Ms Ulzii, a mother of three.

“They stay home and watch screens.”

Out of reach

Just a stone’s throw from Parliament, the Shangri-La hotel – which boasts impressive views and hundreds of rooms priced well out of reach of the average Mongolian – was built on land once intended to be occupied by a children’s amusement park.

Existing civic services such as schools and kindergartens are stretched to their limit, with an average of 50 to 60 children crowding into each classroom.

Experts blame antiquated city planning strategies for the poor management of public spaces.