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Moisture channelled by Typhoon Bavi puts north China on alert for heavy rain

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A satellite image shows Typhoon Bavi as it churns in the Pacific Ocean, July 9, 2026. NASA WORLDVIEW/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite image shows Typhoon Bavi as it churns in the Pacific Ocean, July 9, 2026. NASA WORLDVIEW/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING, July 9 - Cities and provinces in northern China are on alert for intense rainfall on Friday as Typhoon Bavi — potentially the most powerful storm the country has seen in years — channelled moisture northward.

• In Beijing, authorities issued the highest-level heavy-rain alerts for six of 16 districts, forecasting up to 150 mm of rain within six hours in some areas.

• Districts including Miyun and Fangshan on the city's outskirts shut down in-person school classes and outdoor activities, asking the public to stay indoors from Thursday afternoon, notices showed.

• Authorities warned of heightened risks of flash floods, mudslides and landslides on Friday and over the weekend.

• Extreme rain last July killed at least 60 people in northern China, including over 30 residents at a care home.

• Residents of some high-risk areas in Beijing's suburbs were evacuated on Thursday.

• Beijing's municipal government shut down parks, public events, some construction projects and train services.

• The neighbouring city of Tianjin also issued an alert for heavy rainfall.

• Authorities in the provinces of Hebei and Shanxi also issued alerts for downpours and high winds. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.