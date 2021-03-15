Modi pushes piped water for all rural homes ahead of polls

NEW DELHI • Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity in India has endured over the years in part due to his focus on giving poorer Indians things like cooking gas, toilets and electricity.

Now he wants every rural home to have water by the next national elections in 2024.

The 3.6 trillion rupee (S$66.5 billion) programme will put piped water in all of India's 192 million rural homes - more than all the houses in the United States - over the next four years.

Currently, 70 million Indian rural households have piped water, or about 36 per cent of the target.

"The mission is an acknowledgement that if we in India don't fix our water availability, this might become a limiting factor in our quest for faster socioeconomic development," Mr Bharat Lal, who heads the Jal Jeevan Mission, a special division for piped and potable water in India's Water Ministry, said in an interview in New Delhi.

Mr Modi's government has faced months of protests from farmers over a law they say will boost corporate influence over agriculture.

The movement has helped rally opposition forces that also accuse him of stoking sectarian tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

Still, programmes like the piped water plan help explain why the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has steadily consolidated power across the country since 2014.

Access to water is becoming a more urgent political issue.

The government's planning body has projected demand will be twice the available supply by 2030, leading to shortages for hundreds of millions of people that will hurt economic growth.

The 2018 report said India was "suffering from the worst water crisis in its history and millions of lives and livelihoods are under threat".

Mr Modi's programme aims to supply at least 55 litres of potable water to each person per day by building pipelines and refurbishing existing networks, Mr Lal said.

It plans to use groundwater in areas with large river basins and set up desalination plants in coastal areas, he added.

Currently, India is the world's biggest extractor of groundwater - more than China and the US combined - accounting for almost a quarter of the total extracted globally, according to Water Aid.

Groundwater levels in the country declined by 61 per cent between 2007 and 2017, the government told Parliament in November 2019, citing data from an irrigation census.

"The plan will work if India manages to simultaneously strengthen water sources," said Mr Romit Sen, associate director at the Montpelier, Vermont-based Institute for Sustainable Communities.

Past efforts at supplying drinking water to villages have largely failed. In 2018, India's federal auditor blamed poor execution and contract management for shortcomings in its rural drinking water programme, a former avatar of the country's piped water push.

Mr Modi's plan calls for working with village bodies, states and private companies. It is already seeing some initial gains: The number of rural homes with tap water has more than doubled since 2019 to about 70 million.

Adding 100,000-plus water connections every day has created more jobs and boosted revenue for companies that make pipes, cement and plastic, Mr Lal said.

The government plans to contract work worth US$27 billion (S$36.3 billion) this year.

Since coming to power, Mr Modi has used welfare schemes to target voters, especially women. In 2016, the government subsidised cooking fuel for poor families.

Two years later, ahead of national elections, it introduced minimum wages and social security for domestic workers, the bulk of whom are women.

It also increased maternity and childcare benefits.

