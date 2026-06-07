Missing US student found dead near Kyoto, Japan, mother says

The body of James Higginbotham, 20, was discovered in a mountainous area by a volunteer search-and-rescue group, Nancy Higginbotham wrote.

A cause of death and further details were not immediately available.

“Our family is heartbroken,” she wrote. “The grief we feel is impossible to put into words.”

Higginbotham, an Alabama resident and an engineering student at Auburn University, was last seen leaving a Kyoto train station on May 29. Later that night, his phone went dark and its location services were turned off, his mother previously told Reuters.

Until then, she was able to track his movements using the app Life360, she said.

His parents believe he was heading to a nearby hiking trail. Nancy Higginbotham had told Reuters she believed her son may have “needed space”.

The Higginbotham family was visiting Japan to celebrate the high school graduation of James Higginbotham’s younger brother.