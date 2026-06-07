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Missing US student found dead near Kyoto, Japan, mother says

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A photo of James Higginbotham, 20, who went missing on May 29. His mother, Nancy, seen here (right) with James' father Keith Higginbotham, said on Facebook on June 6 that his body had been found in a mountainous area outside Kyoto.

A photo of James Higginbotham, 20, who went missing on May 29. His mother, Nancy, seen here (right) with James' father Keith Higginbotham, said on Facebook on June 6 that his body had been found in a mountainous area outside Kyoto.

PHOTOS: NANCY HIGGINBOTHAM VIA FACEBOOK/VIA REUTERS

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  • American student James Higginbotham, 20, disappeared in Kyoto, Japan, on May 29 during a family holiday. His body was found by a volunteer group.
  • Japanese authorities conducted a three-day search. His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, expressed "heartbroken" grief; she suspected he "needed space."
  • The cause of death and further details are not yet available. James was an Auburn University engineering student on a family trip.

AI generated

NEW YORK - An American student who disappeared while on a family vacation in Japan was found dead outside Kyoto, his mother wrote in a Facebook post on June 6.

  • The body of James Higginbotham, 20, was discovered in a mountainous area by a volunteer search-and-rescue group, Nancy Higginbotham wrote.

  • A cause of death and further details were not immediately available.

  • “Our family is heartbroken,” she wrote. “The grief we feel is impossible to put into words.”

  • Higginbotham, an Alabama resident and an engineering student at Auburn University, was last seen leaving a Kyoto train station on May 29. Later that night, his phone went dark and its location services were turned off, his mother previously told Reuters.

  • Until then, she was able to track his movements using the app Life360, she said.

  • His parents believe he was heading to a nearby hiking trail. Nancy Higginbotham had told Reuters she believed her son may have “needed space”.

  • The Higginbotham family was visiting Japan to celebrate the high school graduation of James Higginbotham’s younger brother.

  • An initial search by Japanese authorities lasted three days and included around 100 police officers, K-9 units and helicopters, but did not uncover any trace of him, CNN reported. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.