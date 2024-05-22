Missing Bangladeshi lawmaker found murdered in India, minister says

DHAKA - A member of Bangladesh's ruling party was found murdered in the Indian city of Kolkata on Wednesday morning, more than a week after he went missing, Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said.

Anwarul Azim Anar, from the Awami League party, went missing on May 13, a day after going to India to seek medical treatment, according to his relatives.

Khan told reporters that three Bangladeshis had been arrested over the death.

"We cannot disclose all information at the moment for the sake of the investigation," the minister said. REUTERS