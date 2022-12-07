Milestones, tombstones, millstones as we cross Pandemic day 1000: Korea Herald contributor

SEOUL - Dec. 5 marked the 1,000th day since the World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 pandemic.

With social distancing, vaccines and other interventions as well as natural infection, the world may be seeing a glimmer of light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

But the pandemic is still not over.

China has posted record numbers of cases lately and concern is growing that the Covid-19 in China will not respond to “Zero Covid” policies of the past.

The question: Is China ready? Vaccination rates were low, particularly in the elderly -- a group at high risk for bad outcomes.

Will the currently approved Chinese vaccines prove sufficiently effective to keep Covid-19 infected patients from filling hospitals and intensive care units?

Is there additional capacity?

Are there stockpiles of personal protective equipment, anti-Covid-19 antiviral medication, adjunctive medicines and personnel? Is there a provision for remote care (“telemedicine”)?

Communication seems muddled.

Perhaps we don’t have visibility, real-time data, on the status of the pandemic in China, so perhaps this worry is premature, or unwarranted. But we do know that Covid-19 has shown us the human and financial cost of unpreparedness, and we know that uncontrolled outbreaks have generated ever more elusive variants.

South Korea, in contrast, is in its seventh Covid-19 wave, with the daily cases jumping from 10,000 to 60,000 (Nov. 24) over the past several weeks.

With high rates of primary vaccination and boosters, and with new bivalent boosters, there are still unfortunate hospitalisations and deaths, but the life of the nation has accommodated the “new normal.”

This new normal will depend on continued vigilance, vaccination and medical care -- controlling what can be controlled (for instance, influenza) to mitigate the impact of the triple-demic of influenza, Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus that is overwhelming hospitals in other parts of the world.