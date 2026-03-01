Middle East flights halted after US-Israel strike on Iran

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Stranded passengers stand in line at the Qatar Airways customer service at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport after flights to Doha, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi were cancelled following strikes on Iran launched by the United States and Israel, in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Johannes Christo

March 1 - Airlines continued to cancel flights across the Middle East on Sunday as much of the region’s airspace remained closed a day after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and plunging the region into a new conflict.

Airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar remained virtually empty, maps by flight-tracking service Flightradar24 showed, and air strikes kept major Middle Eastern airports, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, shut or severely restricted.

Below is the latest on flights listed by airline in alphabetical order:

AEGEAN AIRLINES

Greece's largest carrier suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel, Beirut in Lebanon and Erbil in Iraq until March 2.

AIR ASTANA

The group cancelled all flights to the Middle East through March 3.

AIR CANADA

The airline said it has cancelled flights from Canada to Israel until March 8 and flights to Dubai until March 3.

AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline cancelled its flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday and Monday and is monitoring the situation to assess operations from Tuesday.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel and Beirut in Lebanon for Saturday.

Its Dutch arm KLM said late on Saturday that this weekend's flights to and from Dubai, Dammam and Riyadh have been cancelled. It had already brought forward suspension of its Amsterdam–Tel Aviv service to Saturday.

AIR INDIA

The carrier cancelled flights scheduled for Sunday from Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar to London, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Frankfurt and Paris. It added that more flights to London, Birmingham, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Vienna, Copenhagen and Frankfurt had been cancelled.

AZERBAIJAN AIRLINES

The airline has suspended flights to and from Dubai, Doha, Jeddah and Tel Aviv.

BRITISH AIRWAYS

IAG-owned British Airways said it has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 3 and its flight to Amman on Saturday.

CATHAY PACIFIC

Hong Kong's Cathay Group, parent of Cathay Pacific Airways, suspended operations in the region, affecting passenger flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh, as well as freighter service at Al Maktoum airport. That is Dubai's second airport after Dubai International Airport, the primary hub that handles most passenger traffic.

EMIRATES

Owing to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has suspended all operations to and from Dubai until 3 p.m. UAE time on March 2.

ETIHAD

The UAE's Etihad said flights scheduled to depart Abu Dhabi were suspended until 2 p.m. local time on Sunday.

FLYDUBAI

The airline said it had temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 3 p.m. local time on Sunday.

IBERIA EXPRESS

The Spanish airline owned by Iberia Group cancelled a flight to Tel Aviv scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. local time.

INDIGO

IndiGo, India's biggest airline, said it had extended a temporary suspension of select international flights using Middle East airspace until Monday.

ITA AIRWAYS

ITA Airways suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv and said it would not use the airspace of Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Iran until March 7. Flights to and from Dubai were suspended until March 1.

JAPAN AIRLINES

Japan Airlines cancelled a flight on Saturday from Tokyo Haneda to Doha as well as a return flight on March 1, Nikkei said.

LOT POLISH AIRLINES

The airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv until March 15 and cancelled flights to Dubai and Riyadh until March 2.

LUFTHANSA

The German airline suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel, Beirut in Lebanon and Oman until March 7 and flights to and from Dubai on Saturday and Sunday.

It also said it would not fly through Israeli, Lebanese, Jordanian, Iraqi and Iranian airspace until March 7.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The Nordic airline suspended all flights to and from Dubai until March 4, a company spokesperson said. The carrier did not suspend flights to Tel Aviv in Israel or Beirut in Lebanon because these destinations are only active in summer, he added.

PEGASUS AIRLINES

The airline said that flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon were cancelled up to and including March 2.

QATAR AIRWAYS

The airline said flights remain temporarily suspended owing to the closure of the Qatari airspace. It will provide a further update by 9 a.m. local time on Monday.

SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINES

The airline told Reuters it had suspended its flight to Tel Aviv from Copenhagen on Saturday. No decision had been made regarding flights on later dates.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The airline cancelled flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Oman on Saturday and flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Jordan until March 2.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

Virgin Atlantic said it will temporarily avoid Iraqi airspace, resulting in some pre-planned rerouting of flights and has cancelled its VS400 service from London Heathrow to Dubai on Saturday.

WIZZ AIR

The Hungarian carrier halted flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman with immediate effect until March 7.

It added that operational decisions would continue to be reviewed and the flight schedule could be adjusted as the situation evolves. REUTERS