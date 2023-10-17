Marking the 110th birth anniversary of Xi Jinping’s father a low-key affair in China

BEIJING – China’s north-western province of Shaanxi paid tribute to its native son Xi Zhongxun – President’s Xi Jinping’s late father – on Sunday, marking the 110th anniversary of the birth of the revolutionary veteran.

But commemorations of the man who died in 2002 were perceived to be low-key compared with 2013, when family and close friends attended a closed-door event in Beijing to mark the centenary of his birth.

Commemorative stamps were issued, books were published, and a six-episode television documentary was broadcast.

But the event this year was more muted.

“Xi Zhongxun’s commemoration this year was low-key, because its scale cannot exceed that of Chairman Mao (Zedong’s),” a party insider told The Straits Times, requesting anonymity.

China will mark Mao’s 130th birth anniversary on Dec 26.

Also, centennials carry more weight than other anniversary milestones.

It is politically wise, one retired party cadre said, to play down tributes to the late Mr Xi to avoid any domestic rift at a time when President Xi is grappling with a slowing economy and a United States seeking to contain China.

“Commemorations were held in Shaanxi and Guangdong because Xi Zhongxun was from Shaanxi and used to work in Guangdong.”

“It would be ostentatious to hold high-profile commemorations nationwide,” the retired party cadre said.

A headline splashed on the front page of the Shaanxi Daily, the organ of the Communist Party’s provincial committee, read: “A leader of the masses who emerged from the masses.”

The newspaper lauded the late Xi for helping establish the Shaanxi and Gansu revolutionary base, which gave refuge to Mao and the Red Army after the gruelling 1934-35 Long March.

The Long March was the retreat of tens of thousands of Communist troops over thousands of kilometres from South-east China to the north, in order to evade Nationalist forces during the Chinese civil war.