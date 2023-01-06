Marcos’ diplomatic dance with China and US

BEIJING/MANILA - Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr inherited a national debt of 12.7 trillion pesos (S$305 billion) when he assumed the Philippine presidency in June 2022, along with a full plate of challenges to tackle.
Among the domestic woes he continues to face are a slowing economy reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic, rising food prices, infighting among allies and inadequate infrastructure.
On the diplomatic front, he had to find a golden mean between two superpowers – the United States and China – competing to win over the Philippines due to its strategic location.
Washington views Beijing as an illiberal competitor, if not a threat to its hegemony, and has sought economic, financial and technological decoupling, ostensibly to stymie China’s rise. The last thing Mr Marcos needs is siding with one and making an enemy of the other.
Through Beijing’s prism, the Philippines is too militarily close to the US for its comfort, undermining its professed independent foreign policy of being a friend to all and an enemy to none.
While Chinese and American diplomats may never publicly admit it, they jostled each other behind the scenes to try to secure Mr Marcos’ first overseas trip in another bout of political one-upmanship.
He had to decide which of the two to visit first: China, the Philippines’ largest trading partner and a main source of foreign investment and tourist arrivals, but a rival claimant to territories in the South China Sea? Or the United States, a defence treaty ally and the Philippines’ former colonial masters?
Mr Marcos will never forget that the US had a hand in the 1986 downfall and exile of his father and namesake, the Philippines’ 10th president.
But Mr Marcos also cannot afford estrangement, as many in his country’s armed forces, its intelligence and security apparatus, members of Congress and his Cabinet as well as ordinary people are innately pro-US. An estimated 4.2 million Filipinos or Americans with Filipino ancestry live in the US, with millions more relatives back home.
He is also well aware of the catastrophic consequences for the Philippines if it were to be caught in the line of fire in the event of conflict between the US and China over Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island that Beijing has said it is willing to forcefully reclaim if necessary.
His advisers initially contemplated a trip to the Vatican, which would have been an astute move as the country of 110 million is predominantly Catholic.
In the end, he visited Indonesia first, followed by Singapore in early September – safe choices, being the Philippines’ fellow Asean members.
He met his US and China counterparts at other multilateral events: President Joe Biden at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in late September; and President Xi Jinping in Thailand at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.
While his trip to New York was never billed as a state visit, Mr Marcos called the US “our partner, our ally and our friend”.
During a stop at the New York Stock Exchange, the 65-year-old president said: “I cannot see the Philippines in the future without having the United States as a partner.” His statements were music to the ears of the Americans.
But on Wednesday, Mr Xi proudly declared three firsts that Mr Marcos’ Jan 3-5 state visit augured: The trip was Mr Marcos’ first to China since assuming the presidency and his first to a non-Asean country, and he was also the first foreign leader to be hosted by China in 2023.
For Mr Xi, the three firsts manifest the intimacy of bilateral ties. No one will remember who was second.
Despite a recent surge of Covid-19 cases in China, Mr Marcos went ahead with the trip to give his hosts face.
This, noted Dr Collin Koh, an S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies research fellow at Nanyang Technological University, “sends a very good signal to China that... we are with you when you are undergoing your hardest moment now, since you’re reopening”.
China gave Mr Marcos the red-carpet treatment and signed 14 bilateral agreements, including the establishment of direct diplomatic communication to avoid miscalculation and miscommunication over the South China Sea.
“There is great potential for cooperation,” said Mr Xi, who offered to restart negotiations on oil and gas joint exploration in the South China Sea and cooperate in photovoltaic, wind energy and new energy vehicle projects.
China showered Mr Marcos with economic sweeteners, including a pledge to reduce the Philippines’ trade deficit with China, allow the import of fresh durians and other Philippine fruit, as well as boost investments and tourism. It will further provide renminbi-denominated loan financing for three construction projects in the Philippines.
Mr Xi also promised to seek a compromise on the plight of Filipino fishermen, who have been prevented by Chinese vessels from entering their traditional fishing grounds in Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, as brought up by Mr Marcos. A 2016 tribunal that rejected Beijing’s expansive claim in the South China Sea had ruled that the Scarborough Shoal is a common fishing ground for the Philippines and China.
“I think we could safely conclude that this visit is generally successful... (Mr Marcos) had succeeded in what he needs to achieve,” Dr Koh said.
In diplomacy, what is not said is as important, if not more, than what is said.
There was no mention of whether Mr Xi asked Mr Marcos about his decision on an outstanding US request to double the number of American military bases in the Philippines to 10, or its offer of US$66.5 million (S$89.1 million) to help upgrade three Philippine military bases.
And neither camp made mention of whether Mr Marcos pressed China on The Hague’s 2016 arbitration ruling in Manila’s favour against Beijing’s claim over the South China Sea. For Philippine nationalists, failure to raise the politically sensitive issue would be tantamount to appeasement.
“Some of the constituents in the Philippines hope that Marcos Jr will raise the 2016 arbitral award. That’s strange. You go to Beijing, you are a guest, and then you’re like spitting at the host,” Dr Koh said, adding that it would go against traditional Asian courtesy.
“I don’t think Marcos Jr kowtowed to Xi Jinping in any way. I think he conducted himself as a co-equal statesman,” Dr Koh added.
Mr Marcos, who described himself as optimistic, said: “I am quite gratified that we have made a good start, but it is but the start.”
But some, like political analyst Dindo Manhit, are more circumspect. “It remains to be seen if (the trip was) a success or a failure,” said the president of the Manila-based think-tank Stratbase ADR Institute, who added that China failed to live up to its investment pledges during the six-year tenure of Mr Marcos’ immediate predecessor Rodrigo Duterte.