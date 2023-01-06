Marcos’ diplomatic dance with China and US

BEIJING/MANILA - Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr inherited a national debt of 12.7 trillion pesos (S$305 billion) when he assumed the Philippine presidency in June 2022, along with a full plate of challenges to tackle.

Among the domestic woes he continues to face are a slowing economy reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic, rising food prices, infighting among allies and inadequate infrastructure.

On the diplomatic front, he had to find a golden mean between two superpowers – the United States and China – competing to win over the Philippines due to its strategic location.

Washington views Beijing as an illiberal competitor, if not a threat to its hegemony, and has sought economic, financial and technological decoupling, ostensibly to stymie China’s rise. The last thing Mr Marcos needs is siding with one and making an enemy of the other.

Through Beijing’s prism, the Philippines is too militarily close to the US for its comfort, undermining its professed independent foreign policy of being a friend to all and an enemy to none.

While Chinese and American diplomats may never publicly admit it, they jostled each other behind the scenes to try to secure Mr Marcos’ first overseas trip in another bout of political one-upmanship.

He had to decide which of the two to visit first: China, the Philippines’ largest trading partner and a main source of foreign investment and tourist arrivals, but a rival claimant to territories in the South China Sea? Or the United States, a defence treaty ally and the Philippines’ former colonial masters?

Mr Marcos will never forget that the US had a hand in the 1986 downfall and exile of his father and namesake, the Philippines’ 10th president.

But Mr Marcos also cannot afford estrangement, as many in his country’s armed forces, its intelligence and security apparatus, members of Congress and his Cabinet as well as ordinary people are innately pro-US. An estimated 4.2 million Filipinos or Americans with Filipino ancestry live in the US, with millions more relatives back home.

He is also well aware of the catastrophic consequences for the Philippines if it were to be caught in the line of fire in the event of conflict between the US and China over Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island that Beijing has said it is willing to forcefully reclaim if necessary.

His advisers initially contemplated a trip to the Vatican, which would have been an astute move as the country of 110 million is predominantly Catholic.

In the end, he visited Indonesia first, followed by Singapore in early September – safe choices, being the Philippines’ fellow Asean members.

He met his US and China counterparts at other multilateral events: President Joe Biden at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in late September; and President Xi Jinping in Thailand at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.

While his trip to New York was never billed as a state visit, Mr Marcos called the US “our partner, our ally and our friend”.

During a stop at the New York Stock Exchange, the 65-year-old president said: “I cannot see the Philippines in the future without having the United States as a partner.” His statements were music to the ears of the Americans.