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Man stages own kidnapping in Malaysia to trick parents into paying loanshark debt

The kidnapping drama unravelled less than 24 hours later after police tracked him down at a budget hotel in Kuang.

KUALA LUMPUR – A man allegedly staged his own kidnapping by loan sharks and claimed his life was in danger in an attempt to deceive his parents into handing over RM30,000 (S$9,500) to settle his debts.

However, the kidnapping drama unravelled less than 24 hours later after police tracked him down at a budget hotel in Kuang, near Sungai Buloh, and found that the incident had allegedly been staged with the guidance of loan sharks.

MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong said the 28-year-old Grab driver had previously accumulated RM45,000 in debts to loan sharks, which his father settled in early May.

“At the time, he promised his father that he would never borrow from loan sharks again,” he told a press conference on July 29.

“However, by the end of June, he is believed to have borrowed money from loan sharks again, with his debts estimated at RM40,000 based on police investigations.

“His family had no idea about this until his mother received a phone call claiming that he had been kidnapped.”

Chong said that at about 2pm on July 25, the man’s mother received a call from her son’s mobile phone.

“The caller, who claimed to be a loan shark, demanded RM30,000 as ransom for his release. However, when she tried calling the number back, there was no answer,” he added.

“The man’s father later managed to contact his son, who claimed he had been kidnapped, threatened with a knife held to his neck and would be killed if the ransom was not paid.

“The family then lodged a police report before being referred to the Selayang district police headquarters.”

Chong said that while at the police station, the father continued receiving calls from the alleged kidnappers.

On police advice, he asked for proof that his son was still alive and later received a photograph purportedly showing him lying inside a car boot.

“However, police immediately suspected that the photograph was fake because it resembled a selfie rather than a genuine hostage photograph,” he said.

“Police then tracked the mobile phone and found the man hiding in a budget hotel in Kuang.

“According to police investigations, the man claimed that it was the loan sharks who taught him how to stage the kidnapping to pressure his parents into handing over the money.”

Chong said the man has since been charged under Section 385 of the Penal Code for extortion and Section 417 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Meanwhile, the man’s 58-year-old father, who declined to be named, said he was deeply disappointed that his son had deceived him and had decided he would no longer help settle his son’s debts with loan sharks.

“I will not help my son anymore. I will also not repay any more debts owed to loan sharks. As for the loan sharks, do not come looking for me again,” he said.

The father said he is now leaving the matter entirely to the police to take the necessary action against his son. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK