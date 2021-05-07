Former Maldives leader 'in critical condition' after blast

Mr Mohamed Nasheed was wounded in a bomb attack in Male, on May 6, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
MALÉ, MALDIVES (AFP) - Maldives parliamentary speaker and former president Mohamed Nasheed was in a "critical condition" on Friday (May 7) after an assassination attempt, his hospital said after a series of surgeries.

The private ADK hospital said Mr Nasheed, who was wounded in a bomb attack on Thursday night in Male, underwent life-saving surgery for injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs.

"He remains in a critical condition in intensive care," the hospital said in its first major update on the 53-year-old pro-democracy politician, who is also known for his work battling climate change.

