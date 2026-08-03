Malaysia’s jazz queen Sheila Majid awarded Datuk Seri title

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Sheila, 61, was among 52 recipients of Pahang state honours and medals during the investiture ceremony held at Balai Mahkota, Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan on Aug 1.

KUALA LUMPUR – Iconic singer Datuk Sheila Majid has been conferred the title of Datuk Seri, after being awarded the Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (SSAP) in conjunction with the 67th birthday celebrations of the Sultan of Pahang.

Sheila, whose full name is Shaheila Abdul Majid, 61, was among 52 recipients of Pahang state honours and medals during the investiture ceremony held at Balai Mahkota, Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan on Aug 1.

The ceremony was officiated by the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and was also attended by the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as well as the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

One of Malaysia’s most celebrated singers, Sheila remains active in the music industry and continues to perform regularly.

This is not the first state honour for the jazz queen.

In 2008, she was awarded the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP), which carries the title Datuk. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK