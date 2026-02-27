Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

In this episode, we discuss Malaysia's education reforms: UEC option and the lowering of school age.

Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the hottest political and trending talking points, alternating between its Malaysia and China bureaus.

For our February episode, ST’s Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh and host Zurairi A.R. are joined by Eddin Khoo, historian, writer, educator, and founder of Malaysian traditional culture conservation group Pusaka.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:08 There are more encroachment into the Chinese minority in Kelantan now. What has changed in the last five years?

7:35 PAS’ return to federal government seems imminent. What lessons should non-Muslims draw from Kelantan’s experience?

11:19 Has the government found a durable solution on Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) or will this just spell more trouble in the future?

16:23 PM Anwar seems to have found a political balancing act on UEC. How sustainable is this?

19:38 Was the rollback on the Standard One readiness test responsive governance or poor planning?

22:12 What do Malaysians actually want from the education system?

26:52 If you were elected mayor of KL, what would you fix first?

Where Muslims pray in ‘Beijing Mosque’ and a Chinese community finds its way https://str.sg/chinese-minority-kelantan

Malaysia makes Malay and history compulsory for Chinese independent school route to public universities: https://str.sg/7BNQ

After Sabah drubbing, debate reignites over little-known exam that could break up PM Anwar’s coalition: https://str.sg/n6yA

Who should run KL? Study into local polls stirs fears over demographics: https://str.sg/ci5e

Host: Zurairi A.R. ( zurairi@sph.com.sg )

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

