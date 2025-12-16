Malaysian PM Anwar to unveil new cabinet members on Tuesday

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks as he attends a business and investment conference, during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's official visit, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 6, 2025. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/Pool/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 - Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will appoint new ministers on Tuesday, as he looks to stabilise his administration and fill the vacancies in his ‍cabinet ​arising from resignations and expired senate terms.

The Southeast ‍Asian nation has seen steady economic growth and a boost in foreign investment since Anwar ​took office ​in November 2022, but his administration has been rocked by internal disagreements among cabinet members and public discontent over rising living costs.

Anwar said in a ‍social media post that he would make a special announcement about the cabinet on ​Tuesday, with an accompanying infographic ⁠saying the statement would be broadcast at 3.30 pm local time (0730 GMT).

The government "will continue to prioritise strengthening governance and policy implementation for the well-being of the people and the nation," Anwar said ​in the post.

Two ministers resigned in May after losing their leadership positions in the premier's party, ‌while a third quit last month ​due to unhappiness over the federal government's position on state rights.

Anwar will also be looking to replace Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who as trade minister this year led Malaysia's negotiations with the United States on tariff issues.

His senatorship term expired on December 2 and he has since been appointed head of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

Anwar ‍last made major changes to his cabinet in December 2023 following a ​dip in opinion polls at the time, amid concerns over the the state of the economy, ​inflation and the slow pace of promised reforms.

Malaysia's cabinet ‌comprises elected federal and state lawmakers from both houses of parliament, as well as appointed senators in the upper ‌house. REUTERS