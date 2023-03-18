Malaysian couple dies on JB highway while on the way to Singapore for work; woman due to give birth in May

A Malaysian couple was killed on the Bukit Indah Highway in Johor Bahru on Thursday morning while commuting to Singapore for work on a motorcycle.

The accident happened at about 7am when they were on their way to Tuas Checkpoint, according to Shin Min Daily News. Mr Low Kim Cheong, 36, and Ms Tan Lay Ru, 30, were about 18.4km from the checkpoint. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report filed with the Johor police.

Mr Low’s younger sister, housewife Low Shi Mei, who is in her 30s, told The Straits Times Ms Tan was due to give birth to a son in May. The couple also had a son who is about three years old.

They lived in Setia Indah and for years had travelled on workdays to Singapore for work, Ms Low said.

Mr Low worked as a warehouse assistant at Topsteel Solutions Asia, a distributor for the energy industry, while his wife was a sales coordinator at Vista Hardware Supplies.

Both companies are located in western Singapore.

Madam Serene Tan, 70, the owner of Vista Hardware Supplies, told ST she is heartbroken about the deaths.

She said: “Lay Ru has been with our company for about a year. She is hardworking and always keen to learn new skills.”

Madam Tan added that she had told Ms Tan that motorcycle riding was dangerous, and advised her to drive instead.

“She told me it was cheaper to ride in than drive,” Madam Tan added.

The couple will be buried this Sunday, Ms Low said.