Malaysia to ask Meta to explain removal of Facebook posts on PM Anwar’s Hamas meeting

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) met a Hamas delegation led by political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar. PHOTO: ANWAR IBRAHIM/FACEBOOK
Updated
May 15, 2024, 04:13 PM
Published
May 15, 2024, 03:57 PM

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will ask Meta Platforms to explain the removal of posts from Facebook related to media reports of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's publicised meeting this week with a Hamas leader, its government said on May 15.

Datuk Seri Anwar met Mr Ismail Haniyeh of Hamas in Qatar on May 14 and said he had good relations with the political leaders of Hamas, but no involvement in its military apparatus.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause and has advocated for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Malaysia's communications regulator had received complaints regarding the removal of the Facebook posts, government spokesperson and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil told a regular media briefing.

Meta did not immediately response to a request for comment on Malaysia's concerns.

Last October, Mr Fahmi warned that firm action could be taken against Meta and TikTok if they were blocking pro-Palestinian content on their platforms. REUTERS

