Malaysia PM's coalition says graft convicts should serve full terms amid reports of Najib clemency bid

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, jailed for corruption in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, attends the verdict of his house arrest bid at Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 22, 2025. REUTERS/ Hasnoor Hussain

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 - Malaysia's ruling coalition on Wednesday said people convicted in high-profile graft cases should serve their sentences in full, amid media reports that jailed former premier Najib Razak has made another bid for a royal pardon.

The local Chinese-language newspaper Sin Chew Daily reported that a pardons board chaired by King Sultan Ibrahim was due to meet on Friday with Najib's clemency request expected to be among matters considered, though it was unclear if a decision would be made immediately.

News outlet Free Malaysia Today also reported the pardons board meeting and Najib's request, citing unnamed sources. A palace official and Najib's lawyer and aide did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment on Wednesday.

Najib has been in prison since 2022 after being convicted in two separate corruption cases linked to a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He has consistently maintained his innocence.

In 2024, a pardons board chaired by the previous king halved his initial 12-year jail sentence and reduced fines imposed. Najib maintained the pardon also permitted him to serve his time under house arrest, but his legal bid to secure that was unsuccessful.

Najib was in December 2025 sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison in the biggest trial he faced over the scandal.

In a statement issued early on Wednesday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's coalition Pakatan Harapan said any individual convicted of corruption or abuse of power, especially those involving high-profile cases, "must serve the full sentence set by the court."

The statement made no mention of Najib or a pardons board meeting.

"The principle of the rule of law also demands that the ongoing judicial process be given the space to be completed in an orderly and independent manner without creating any perception that the process has been preceded by other considerations," it said.

RISKS FOR PM ANWAR

Previous graft cases have had a significant impact on Malaysia's international reputation, the coalition said, adding the country had worked hard to rebuild confidence in its institutions and governance and its ability to deal with corruption and abuse of power.

A fresh pardon for Najib could pose risks for Anwar, who has been accused by some critics and reformist allies of being weak on high-level corruption, particularly those involving figures from Najib's party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).

Pakatan joined hands with rival UMNO in 2022 to form a government following a general election that resulted in a hung parliament. The alliance has been shaken by internal disagreements, including on the treatment of Najib, with some UMNO members consistently calling for his release.

Another general election is not due until early 2028, but Anwar said in May he may consider calling snap polls if internal divisions widen. REUTERS