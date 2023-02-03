Malaysia faces 'inconvenient truth' on clean energy goals

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Chuan Zhen Ko’s passion for clean energy and climate change was first ignited by his university lecturers and watching the 2006 Oscar-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth”, starring former US Vice-President Al Gore.

Ko, now 39, launched himself into a career in the renewables industry about 15 years ago, working on green projects in a dozen countries before returning home to the capital Kuala Lumpur.

There he teamed up with two school-friends in 2012 to co-found Plus Xnergy, a company that helps homes, businesses and buildings to develop their own solar power systems or source clean energy supplies from elsewhere.

The entrepreneur - who has worked with the likes of furniture retailer IKEA, logistics giant DHL and entertainment conglomerate Sony and has developed six solar farms across Malaysia - said awareness about renewable energy among his country folk is the highest he has known.

Nonetheless, Ko and other energy experts warned that Malaysia is trailing its South-east Asian neighbours on clean energy expansion, as a lack of financial incentives and investment, coupled with red-tape, hold back the big projects needed for the country to meet its ambitious climate goals.

“Malaysia is considered quite average in South-east Asia,” said Ko, adding that its renewables efforts have seen “steady growth but not super fast”.

Like many countries in the region, Malaysia is hit regularly by the impacts of extreme weather and rising temperatures – whether choking haze linked to regional forest fires, water shortages, droughts or severe floods.

Flooding that began in late 2021 caused nearly US$1.5 billion (S$1.97 billion) in losses and displaced more than 120,000 people, for example.

In that same year, to help tackle climate change, Malaysia - which has pledged to cut its planet-heating emissions to net zero by 2050 - set goals to source 31 per cent of its power capacity from renewables by 2025 and 40 per cent by 2035.

Then last September, the previous government published a policy targeting a 17 per cent share for renewables in the total national energy supply by 2040.

But with renewables today accounting only for about 9 per cent of Malaysia’s electricity generation capacity, the government targets seem “highly unrealistic”, said Attaurrahman Ojindaram Saibasan, a power analyst at data company GlobalData.

Malaysia lacks “strong” renewable energy policies, said Saibasan, whose firm published a report on Malaysia’s power sector last week.

“There are no incentives offered to large-scale renewables,” he said, adding that climate-heating coal and natural gas currently make up about 75 per cent of Malaysia’s power capacity mix.