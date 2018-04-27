Malaysia election: More than 2,600 police to be deployed in Kuala Lumpur on Nomination Day

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - More than 2,600 Malaysian police personnel will be on duty in Kuala Lumpur to ensure everything runs smoothly during Saturday's (April 28) nomination day.

City police chief Mazlan Lazim said the number includes 361 officers, 2,303 rank- and-file policemen and 29 civilian staff.

"We are prepared for any outcome and will make sure everything goes without a hitch during the nominations," he told reporters at the city police headquarters on Thursday.

He said there were 12 nomination centres in the city and Putrajaya, one for each parliamentary seat.

Comm Mazlan urged candidates to get to the centres early to avoid congestion and being late. "I advise everyone to cooperate and follow our instructions at all times," he said.

Malaysia's 14th General Election will be held on May 9. The polls will see ruling coalition Barisan Nasional battling for votes against the Pakatan Harapan opposition pact and the opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia in contests nationwide.

Campaigning for the general election will take place after Nomination Day over a period of 11 days.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun has also called for calm heads to prevail during Nomination Day. “This is our 14th general election and we have to display political maturity so as not to stir security concerns. This democratic process should run smoothly,” he said.

Malaysian police have held multiple drills ahead of the polls, including preparing for nomination day, polling day and the announcement of the results.

They have also identified individuals who could incite trouble at hotspots during the general election, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said last month.