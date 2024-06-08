Malaysia defends eviction of sea nomads, citing security concerns

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian authorities defended their decision to evict hundreds of sea nomads from their homes off the coast of Sabah state this week, saying it was aimed at boosting security and combating cross-border crime.

More than 500 people from the Bajau Laut - a mostly stateless sea-faring community who live on rickety houseboats or coastal huts built on stilts - saw their homes demolished or burned by enforcement officials this week, local activists have said.

The operation in Sabah's Semporna district was criticised by rights groups, which called on the government to halt the evictions and ensure the safety and protection of the Bajau Laut.

Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Christina Liew said authorities were empowered to act against illegal activities - such as fishing, building structures and farming without permission - in protected areas controlled by Sabah Parks, a state conservation agency.

“The sovereignty of the country’s laws in this issue must be upheld,” she said in a statement on June 7.

Ms Liew said evacuation notices were sent to 273 unauthorised settlements in May, with 138 structures demolished between June 4 and June 6 in “hot spots” around the Tun Sakaran Marine Park, a tourism attraction known for its diving spots.

Citing police sources, Ms Liew alleged that some homeowners had burned their own houses to gain sympathy and go viral on social media.

The operation was carried out taking into account security factors, including cross-border crime, she said.