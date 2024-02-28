Malaysia court reinstates abuse of power charges against ex-PM Muhyiddin

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had pleaded not guilty and had called the charges politically motivated. PHOTO: REUTERS
KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian appeal court on Feb 28 reinstated charges of abuse of power against opposition leader and former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, state news agency Bernama reported.

A Kuala Lumpur high court had thrown out the four charges and acquitted Muhyiddin in August, ruling those had not detailed his alleged offences.

Muhyiddin, who led Malaysia for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, had pleaded not guilty and had called the charges politically motivated.

However, a three-member Court of Appeal bench on Feb 28 unanimously ruled that the case against Muhyiddin be returned to a sessions court for further action, Bernama reported.

The court found the charges were unambiguous and there was no necessity to give further details on the alleged offences.

Muhyiddin's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

The former premier and his party have faced graft investigations since Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's coalition came to power in November 2022.

Muhyiddin, who leads Malaysia's conservative, Malay-centric opposition bloc, is also charged with two counts of money laundering and has been accused of receiving bribes worth 232.5 million ringgit (S$65.45 million), which he has denied.

Muhyiddin has accused Mr Anwar of orchestrating a political vendetta, which the premier has rejected. REUTERS

