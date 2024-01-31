Malaysia cabinet discusses Najib pardon bid but won't announce outcome, says home minister

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's cabinet has discussed a request by jailed former premier Najib Razak for a royal pardon but has no authority to make any announcement, its home minister said on Jan 31, amid frenzied speculation about the outcome.

It will be at the discretion of the Pardons Board to announce its decision, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said at a press conference on immigration and labour issues, which was packed with media seeking news on Najib's clemency bid.

The disgraced former leader Najib is serving a 12-year jail term for graft linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), from which U.S. and Malaysian investigators estimate $4.5 billion (S$6 billion) was stolen and more than $1 billion channeled to accounts linked to the former premier.

Najib requested a royal pardon shortly after beginning his sentence in 2022 and after exhausting all other appeals. He consistently denied wrongdoing.

Malaysia's Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Zaliha Mustafa on Jan 30 said the Pardons Board had met this week and an official statement would be issued, though she did not say if Najib's request was discussed.

The remarks prompted a blitz of media speculation, with one prominent Malay-language newspaper forced to withdraw a report citing sources saying that Najib had been granted a full pardon.

Najib's lawyer and representatives, as well as Malaysia's attorney-general, a member of the pardons board, did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Officials on Jan 31 declined to comment on further reports.

"Let us not jump the gun, let us wait for an official statement to be made," communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said at a separate press briefing.

"We must show professionalism in reporting."

Najib says he was misled by fugitive financier Jho Low and other 1MDB officials over the source of the funds and that he believed they were donations from the Saudi royal family. He remains on trial in several other cases linked to corruption at 1MDB.

Najib's daughter, Ms Nooryana Najwa Najib, on Jan 30 posted on Instagram a picture of the former leader sitting pensively, accompanied by the message "Always waiting for your return, however long it takes." REUTERS