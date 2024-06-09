Majority of Thais unhappy with PM Srettha’s government, poll shows

BANGKOK – A majority of Thais are dissatisfied with the government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who took office nine months ago, as it has not been able to resolve the country’s problems and implement policies, an opinion poll showed on June 9.

The survey of 1,310 people, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) on June 4 and 5, showed that two-thirds of the respondents were either not quite satisfied or not satisfied at all with the government’s performance.

About 70 per cent of the respondents were not confident about the government’s ability to address the country’s issues as there have been no major changes and clear results, the poll said.

Mr Srettha, a real estate mogul, has struggled to jump-start South-east Asia’s second-largest economy, which has lagged its regional peers.

His government is forging ahead with a 500 billion baht (S$18.4 billion) household stimulus scheme expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2024 to spur consumption.

In May, the Constitutional Court accepted a complaint seeking to remove Mr Srettha over his Cabinet appointment of a lawyer who served jail time. He has filed his defence statement.

Asked about any changes in the government in two months, 43 per cent of the Nida survey participants said they expected Mr Srettha to remain in his position. REUTERS