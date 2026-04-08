Major reaction to news of Iran ceasefire

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Smoke rises following a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 7, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

April 8 - The U.S. and Iran have confirmed a two-week ceasefire following mediation by Pakistan.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire less than two hours before his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

Trump said the deal was contingent on Iran reopening the narrow channel, which handled about a fifth of global oil shipments before the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council portrayed the deal as a victory over the U.S., saying Trump had accepted Iran's conditions for ending hostilities.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X he had invited Iranian and U.S. delegations to meet in Islamabad on Friday.

Here are reactions to the ceasefire:

STEPHANE DUJARRIC, SPOKESMAN FOR UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of a two-week ceasefire by the United States and Iran. He calls on all the parties to the current conflict in the Middle East to comply with their obligations under international law and to abide by the terms of the ceasefire in order to pave the way toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.

"The Secretary-General underscores that an end to hostilities is urgently needed to protect civilian lives and alleviate human suffering."

IAEA DIRECTOR GENERAL RAFAEL GROSSI

"IAEA DG Grossi welcomes ... a return to diplomacy aimed at negotiating a settlement on key issues including Iran's nuclear programme. The IAEA stands ready to support these efforts through its indispensable safeguards and verification role."

KEIR STARMER, BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

"I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world.

"Together with our partners we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and reopen the Strait of Hormuz."

JOHANN WADEPHUL, GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER

"I welcome the decision of the warring parties for a ceasefire. This must be the decisive first step on the path towards lasting pacification, for the consequences of continuing the war would be incalculable. Germany will support this path of diplomacy to the best of its ability."

KAJA KALLAS, EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF

"The U.S.-Iran agreement on a ceasefire is a step back from the brink after weeks of escalation.

"It creates a much-needed chance to tone down threats, stop missiles, restart shipping and create space for diplomacy towards a lasting agreement. The Strait of Hormuz must be open for passage again."

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT

"I welcome the two-week ceasefire the U.S. and Iran agreed last night. It brings much needed de-escalation.

"Now it is crucial that negotiations for an enduring solution to this conflict continue."

INDIAN MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

"We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict.

"The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz."

PEDRO SANCHEZ, SPANISH PRIME MINISTER

"Ceasefires are always good news. Especially if they lead to a just and lasting peace. But this momentary relief cannot make us forget the chaos, the destruction and the lives lost.

"The Government of Spain will not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they show up with a bucket.

"What's needed now: diplomacy, international legality and PEACE." REUTERS