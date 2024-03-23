MOSCOW - At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured when gunmen dressed in camouflage opened fire with automatic weapons at a concert hall near Moscow in one of the worst such attacks in Russia in recent years.

Following is a list of major attacks inside Russia over the past 25 years:

1999 - Bombs destroy apartment blocks in Moscow, Buynaksk and Volgodonsk. More than 200 people are killed. Moscow blames Chechens who in turn blame Russia's secret services.

Aug. 8, 2000 - A bomb kills 13 and wounds 90 in a crowded Moscow underpass.

Dec. 5, 2003 - An explosion tears through a morning commuter train just outside Yessentuki station in southern Russia. Forty-six people are killed and 160 injured.

Oct. 23-26, 2002 - Chechen rebels take 700 people captive at a Moscow theatre. Russian troops storm the building and use gas to knock out the attackers. Forty-one rebels are killed but 129 hostages also die, many as a result of the gas.

Feb. 6, 2004 - A suicide bombing kills at least 39 people and wounds more than 100 on an underground train in Moscow, in an attack police blame on Chechen separatists.

Aug. 24, 2004 - Two Russian passenger planes are blown up almost simultaneously by female suicide bombers, killing 90 people. One Tu-134, flying to Volgograd, goes down south of Moscow. Moments later a Tu-154 bound for Sochi crashes near Rostov-on-Don.

Sept. 1-3, 2004 - More than 300 hostages - half of them children - die at School No.1 in the city of Beslan in North Ossetia after it is seized by rebels demanding Chechen independence and an immediate end to the war there. Many of the dead were killed when the school was stormed.

Aug. 21, 2006 - A bomb kills 10 people and injures 50 in a Moscow suburban market.

Nov. 27, 2009 - A bomb blast derails the Nevsky Express train between Moscow and St. Petersburg with around 700 people on board. At least 26 people are killed and 100 injured. Chechen rebels claim responsibility.

March 29, 2010 - At least two blasts strike Moscow metro stations during rush hour, killing 40 people.

Jan. 24, 2011 - More than 30 people are killed and around 130 injured in a suicide bombing at Moscow's Domodedovo airport.

Dec. 29-30, 2013 - Two suicide bombers kill 34 people in attacks on a railway station and trolleybus in the Russian city of Volgograd less than two months before the start of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

April 3 2017 - Sixteen, including a suspected perpetrator, are killed when an explosion tears through a train carriage in a metro tunnel in the city of St Petersburg. REUTERS