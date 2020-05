Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is seeking to move a no-confidence motion in Parliament against his successor, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when Parliament sits on May 18.

He has written to the Speaker of the Lower House, Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, saying he intends to table the motion that Mr Muhyiddin does not command the majority support of lawmakers to remain as prime minister.

