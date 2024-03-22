Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, geophysics agency says

JAKARTA - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the shore of Indonesia's Java island on Friday, at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), Indonesia's geophysics agency (BKMG) said.

The epicentre was located 132 km north of Tuban in East Java province, BMKG said.

The tremors were felt strongly in East Java, its capital Surabaya, as well as cities in neighboring provinces, according to multiple postings by social media users in those areas.

The quake has no potential to trigger a tsunami, BMKG said.

There were no immediate reports of damage. REUTERS

