Loggers threaten Papua New Guinea's unique forest creatures

GOLGUBIP, PAPUA NEW GUINEA (AFP) - In Papua New Guinea's isolated Star Mountains, indigenous people say the tree kangaroo is king and the bird of paradise is queen. But both have a price on their heads.

These extraordinary species have long been prized by traditional hunters, but conservationists now fear the forests they live in, one of Earth's last great wilderness areas, could soon fall to axe and bulldozer.

"Old people say tree kangaroo is the king," said Mr Lloyd Leo, a young resident of Golgubip, a mountain community where most people are still subsistence farmers. Their ancestors lived a neolithic lifestyle until only decades ago.

"He lives high in the forest. Certain fruits he doesn't eat. He only takes the fresh ones," he explained.

The marsupial, which looks like a mix of a kangaroo and a lemur, was once a form of currency, used to pay bride prices. Its tail is still worn as an emblem.

Already the creature is listed among the planet's most threatened species, deemed critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.

Two species of birds of paradise also live in the area, and one, called "karom" in the local Faiwol language, they call the queen of birds.

People hunt them on a small scale, despite it being illegal. The feathers and stuffed birds are prized, kept in homes and brought out for festivals.

'People will become desperate'

But the trees around Golgubip are also valuable, as are others like them across Papua New Guinea, and the dual threat of deforestation and hunting may seal the fate of the nation's unique creatures.

"In the villages, there is a general expectation of economic development, which is by and large not happening," said Dr Vojtech Novotny, a biologist working with the New Guinea Binatang Research Centre.

"People will become desperate and go for development at any cost."

The country's population has roughly tripled since independence in 1975 and now stands at more than nine million.

With fewer forests left in South-east Asia, and much of the land there converted to oil palm plantations, some logging firms are now turning attention to Papua New Guinea, said Dr Novotny, who has worked in the country for 25 years.

In the past, the authorities mainly allowed "selective" logging, which enables forests to quickly recover. But that may be changing, he said.

"There is now pressure for large agriculture projects. The big issue here is oil palm. Once you have the first cut, you come for the second and third. Very soon, you destroy the forest structure. That happened basically in Borneo," Dr Novotny said.