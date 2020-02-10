Lockdown in Wuhan may have caused more infections, says expert

The lockdown in Wuhan has possibly led to more people contracting the coronavirus because of people being in proximity with each other, said a top epidemiologist yesterday, warning that cases could spike later this month as more people return to work and school in China.

Dr Ian Lipkin, who is also advising the Chinese government on handling the outbreak, said there are concerns the virus, which is highly contagious, could recur seasonally like the flu, warning that a "worst-case scenario" could see a third of the world's population being infected.

Wuhan city, the capital of central China's Hubei province, has been put under lockdown since the middle of last month after it was believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak. The virus has infected more than 37,000 worldwide, with most cases in China, and killed over 810.

There is a chance that, by mass quarantining individuals, healthy patients could have come into contact with those who are infected but asymptomatic, which could have led to the virus spreading more widely, said Dr Lipkin, director of the Centre for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University in the United States.

He has just returned from China, where he met senior scientists and government officials at the front line of the outbreak, and is under self-quarantine.

Given that most of China will return to work and school this week after their extended Chinese New Year holidays, the next two weeks will be crucial in judging whether containment efforts have been effective.

"If containment has been adequate, we would see a dramatic reduction in infections in the third and fourth weeks of February," he said, noting there would be fewer cases with warmer weather because droplets spreading the virus can no longer travel as far.

In a worst-case scenario, the virus could become more pathogenic, much like the flu, possibly infecting up to a third of the world's population. With a 2 per cent mortality rate, it could mean close to 50 million deaths, Dr Lipkin said, calling it a "nightmare scenario".

But he noted the fatality rate could in fact be lower than 1 per cent since the actual number of cases has not been ascertained.

"There are also concerns that it could become endemic in China or elsewhere, where it's so transmittable; I wouldn't be surprised if it recurs every year like the flu," he said.

Mortality rates have been much higher in Hubei than the rest of the world, simply because medical staff have been stretched, a problem Beijing is trying to arrest by sending more medical staff to Hubei and other badly hit areas, Dr Lipkin said. In the absence of an antiviral drug, much of one's recovery depends on the body's immunity, and older people or those with lower immunity could have a "less robust" response.

"Those working in hospitals are more susceptible because they are exhausted so their immunity is compromised and the dose of virus they are exposed to is higher," he said.

Dr Lipkin was responding to a question about the death of whistle-blower Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old Wuhan ophthalmologist who died of the disease late last week.

He also noted that Singapore, with its localised transmissions and massive healthcare resources, is a good opportunity to study the virus' national development.

"Singapore has an extremely large amount of resources for healthcare and we can learn a great deal about the national development of the outbreak," he said.

A major concern for scientists remains the emergence of a superspreader - a single individual who infects a large number of people.

But one positive development of the outbreak is that this could be the "final nail in the coffin" for China's wildlife trade.

During the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak in 2003, such markets were shut down after it was revealed the virus originated from bats. But hunters and farmers found workarounds by selling to middlemen and eventually, most stores were reopened.

"Everyone I've spoken to in China has agreed that the time has come to shut these markets," he said.